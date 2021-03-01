Watch the trailer for "Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché"

Four years after their successful crowdfunding campaign, directors Paul Sng and Celeste Bell have released the trailer for the long-awaited documentary about punk genius Poly Styrene, lead singer of seminal '70s punk band X-Ray Spex and mother of director Celeste Bell. The story follows Bell as she retraces her mother's footsteps and tries to get at the root of her torment as well as her musical legacy.

Styrene was highly influential both as a singer and lyricist. Half British and half Somali, she was one of only a handful of Black punk singers in the '70s UK punk scene.

When filmmakers insert themselves into their own documentary, it's always a gamble, but I have high hopes this one will pay off. Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché will be available to watch in the UK and Ireland on March 5th via Modern Films.