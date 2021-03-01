Watch this new ad for The Hyatt Hotel: A Paradise for Sedition

This Meidas Touch parody ad, "The Hyatt Hotel: A paradise for Sedition," jabs the hotel chain for hosting this year's CPAC event, whose stage resembled a Nazi rune. "Imagine a destination where conspiracy thrives," the mock ad begins. "Immerse yourself in Nazi symbolism, Putin propaganda, and a QAnon paradise." It's a place where you can "relax with Roger 'Stone' massages and make lifelong memories with Proud Boys."

The ad was inspired by the Nazi hate symbols displayed on CPAC's stage as part of its design. Hyatt has since called the symbols "abhorrent." Did they actually think hosting a pro-Trump CPAC convention would run smoothly?

From The Guardian:

The Hyatt Hotels Corporation called symbols of hate "abhorrent" on Sunday after the design of a stage at the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at one of its hotels drew comparisons to a Norse rune used by Nazis during the second world war. … A photo of the CPAC stage went viral on social media on Saturday, with thousands of Twitter users sharing posts comparing its distinctive design to an othala rune, also known as an odal rune, one of many ancient European symbols that Nazis adopted to "reconstruct a mythic 'Aryan' past", according to the Anti-Defamation League.

This is the CPAC stage design below. It is a rune which was used by the SS.



This is the stage from which @tedcruz screeched "freedom."



(Image via @dailybeanspod) pic.twitter.com/OgpOuCYdV5 — Ben Jackson (@BJacksonWrites) February 27, 2021

These symbols were also displayed at the white supremacist Charlottesville rally in 2017.