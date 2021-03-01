What would happen to a pair of Crocs if they sat 3 kilometers down on the ocean floor? How about a styrofoam cup? Or a fishing lure? The Hydraulic Press Channel employs a high pressure chamber to subjects those items and more to a simulated 3 kilometers of depth.
What would happen to a pair of Crocs at the bottom of the ocean?
- COMMENTS
- experiments
- Science
Video compilation of people who think snow is fake
Yesterday, Jason posted a video from someone in Texas who couldn't melt a snowball in 10 seconds with a hairdryer and seems to think something funny is going on. Like dogs barking at the rain, many us are mystified and annoyed by the whims of nature. But not all of us think that the snow… READ THE REST
Two-wheeled self-balancing gyro car
The 1967 Gyro X is a self-balancing two-wheel prototype vehicle, a magnificent example of inventing a problem so that you can invent its solution. The project was born in 1967, designed by Alex Tremulis and gyroscope specialist Tom Summers, with a budget of $750,000 (about $6 million today) but it was soon abandoned due to… READ THE REST
Texans believe snow a government plot
Some Texans have decided that the recent snow was manufactured by the government. Independent: A number of other videos have cropped up on the same platforms with titles like "Need some explaining…" and "Anyone played with the government generated snow yet?" The same doubts have actually arisen before when snow unexpectedly blanketed Atlanta, Georgia, in… READ THE REST
This faithfully crafted moon lamp is as hypnotic as it is functional
For all of us space geeks, the past few weeks have been pretty magically. From the landing of NASA's uber-rover Perseverance on the face of Mars to hearing the first sounds from the surface of an alien planet, the Mars mission has reminded many of the beauty of the cosmos and the incredible ingenuity it… READ THE REST
Mechanical engineering is just as tough as you think. But with this training, it's not impossible.
Engineers create. But when you get down into the specifics of creating something like an electrical generator or an internal combustion engine, that requires a level of skill and understanding for mechanics, voltage, and other scientific properties that stretches even beyond the range of most learned pros. Mechanical engineering isn't for everybody, but for students… READ THE REST
How to learn business, marketing, personal growth, and more for under $30
Resolutionists make big claims every January 1st about their plans for the year ahead. But two months into the year is usually when those plans fall apart, and you'll find them looking back at how their goals didn't pan out. For those who would like a re-do and want to reposition yourselves for the remaining 10… READ THE REST