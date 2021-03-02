Amazon shaves off its new app icon's "Hitler" mustache

Amazon recently unveiled a new icon for its mobile app, but there was a problem: it looked kind of like a hipster Hitler with a rueful smile.

Amazon has modified the icon, replacing the stache with something less evocative of facial hair. Here's Alex Hern, spotting the update:

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

At The Verge, Chaim Gartenberg reports on the tweak.