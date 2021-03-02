Amazon shaves off its new app icon's "Hitler" mustache

Amazon recently unveiled a new icon for its mobile app, but there was a problem: it looked kind of like a hipster Hitler with a rueful smile.
Amazon has modified the icon, replacing the stache with something less evocative of facial hair. Here's Alex Hern, spotting the update:
At The Verge, Chaim Gartenberg reports on the tweak.
Amazon made some changes to the icon following customer feedback from its initial rollout before it rolled out the final design worldwide. An Amazon spokesperson commented that "Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step."