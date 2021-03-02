Buy an underground nuclear bunker

Ghosts, at no extra charge.

The 56-bedroom Hope Cover Bunker in Devon was turned into a nuclear fallout shelter in the '50s. The base was designed to house 250 government workers in a sealed sanctuary for 35 days in the event of an attack. It remained operational into the 1990s and now wants to make your haunted commune/hotel/roller rink fantasies come true.

"Various original features are still visible today. These include several maps which would have been used to help with any response to an attack. And there are soundproofed radio station booths where broadcasts would have been made to share with any remaining public." Via The Independent

The bunker is on sale for £435,000.