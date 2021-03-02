Like calling a peanut a chocolate-free peanut M&M, The Hershey Company just announced a pat of peanut butter without any chocolate coating that they are calling a chocolate-free peanut butter cup. Or, more formally, Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup, which launches in April for a limited run. Although it at first sounded like a cruel joke, I do love (spoonfuls of) peanut butter on its own, so I'll give this mess-free version a try.
Strange but true: Reese's introduces a peanut butter cup without the chocolate
- Hershey
- Hold the chocolate
- Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup
