The Army is testing a new exoskeleton that's halfway between Iron Man and the ALIENS Power Loader suit

Aim Control Enhancers (ACE) are a small arms stabilization exoskeleton designed to assist soldiers in handling large weapons. From Task and Purpose:

The Army is currently experimenting with a piece of technology as part of its Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) effort designed to enhance a soldier's aim by stabilizing a weapon's barrel against unnecessary or unintended movement, Task & Purpose has learned.

[…]

The ACE was originally developed under the moniker of a 'small arms stabilization' system under a 2017 SOCOM contract as part of the command's Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS), better known as the 'Iron Man' suit among the defense press for its futuristic vision of an operator clad in powered armor.

[…]

The Army in Sept. 2019 selected General Dynamics-OTS, AAI Corporation Textron Systems, and Sig Sauer to develop prototypes of the NGSW's carbine and automatic rifle variants chambered in 6.8mm.

More than 600 soldiers and Marines have contributed thousands of hours to the first of several soldier touchpoints, events designed to elicit direct user feedback "in operationally relevant scenarios during developmental testing," as Army spokeswoman Bridgett Siter previously told Task & Purpose.