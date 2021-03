Vlogger Aaron Vankampen goes around to expensive houses with opulent cars in the driveway, knocks on the door, and asks the occupants what they do for a living. It's hard to believe people are willing to even speak to him, especially since he is videotaping them.

Answers to his question range from the jokey "flip burgers" to the serious "resource and staff augmentation." Some people even let him inside for a look-see. One guy gave him champagne and cannabis!