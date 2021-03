Unsurprisingly, the host asks mostly inane questions that the punk, goths, and mod do their best to answer respectfully and earnestly.

"It's a rebellion against the old system, the system we were born into and are supposed to live by. But we don't agree with today's system."

Of note, the talk show is The Late Late Show with Gay Byrne who was the first person to introduce the Beatles on TV—January 16, 1963 during an episode of the Granada television show People And Places.

(via r/ObscureMedia)