After Texas lifts mask mandate, 'I hate it here' trends on Twitter

Yesterday, in the name of "freedom," Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was lifting the mask mandate and opening Texas "100%." In his press release he said, "With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny." Should Texans also be allowed to drive drunk to protect their freedoms?
Not all Texans were happy with his (yet another) irresponsible decision, and reacted swiftly with "I hate it here" trending on Twitter. A few examples: