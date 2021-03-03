After Texas lifts mask mandate, 'I hate it here' trends on Twitter

Yesterday, in the name of "freedom," Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was lifting the mask mandate and opening Texas "100%." In his press release he said, "With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny." Should Texans also be allowed to drive drunk to protect their freedoms?

Not all Texans were happy with his (yet another) irresponsible decision, and reacted swiftly with "I hate it here" trending on Twitter. A few examples:

I hate it here 🥴 catch me double masking from now on. — em (@emtobias__) March 2, 2021

Canada:

Population: 37.5M

Covid cases: 871,795

Deaths: 22,041



Texas:

Population: 29M

Covid cases : 2,660,000

Deaths: 44,108



I HATE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/NL6W8lBuTI — Howdy (@texasmacguy) March 3, 2021

I am a born and raised Texan, but with Republicans like Abbott opening up Texas 100% , well I hate it here! Let's change the leadership y'all. #BetoForGovernor #TurnTexasBlue #RepublicansAreDestroyingAmerica #GOPQ #AbbottFailedTexas pic.twitter.com/nByFMLq9ih — Patricia Sharkey (@PatriciaShark11) March 3, 2021

I HATE IT HERE in Texas with Republican leadership that keeps trying to kill us off! #AbbottFailedTexasAgain #AbbottBlackout #BetoForGovernor pic.twitter.com/MjOC0kxoSk — TexasPurpleHaze 🌊 A Mask Is An IQ Test 🌊 (@JungmanLaura) March 3, 2021

can we have one week where Texas isn't in danger because of Greg Abbott??



I hate it here. pic.twitter.com/NDXGWXKY6Z — Elly 👽✨ (@f0xmulderfbi) March 2, 2021