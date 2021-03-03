Capitol riot was "domestic terrorism", says FBI director

FBI director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was domestic terrorism and that it was the work of Trump supporters, with no evidence of "false flag" involvement by anti-fascist groups.

It was Mr Wray's first testimony in Congress since the attack – a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's November election victory – was carried out by supporters of then-President Trump who, in a speech near the White House, encouraged them to march to the Capitol in protest. The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people on criminal counts. The ­rioting led to five deaths.At least 18 people linked with the far-right Proud Boys have been charged. Nine people tied to the anti-government militia known as the Oath Keepers are facing charges that they conspired, as far back as November, to storm the Capitol to prevent Mr Biden from becoming president.

The extent of planning for the attack by the Proud Boys is also emerging, at least according to prosecutors. The far-right street gang appointed a member to oversee its "war powers" and coordinate the storming of the Capitol building.