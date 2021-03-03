Dolly Parton gets the vaccine she helped to fund

After contributing $1,000,000 to its development last year, American treasure Dolly Parton received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Appearing at Vanderbilt University alongside Dr. Naji Abumrad, Ms. Parton encouraged those hesitating to be vaccinated to stop being "such a chicken squat."





Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

All together now! "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaciiiine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate/Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaciiiine, 'cause once you're dead, then that's a bit too late."



Anything for you, Ms. Dolly.