Dr. Fauci's coronavirus is headed to the Smithsonian

Dr. Anthony Fauci is donating his personal model of the SARS-CoV-2 virion to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The plastic model will be on view in a future exhibition titled "In Sickness and In Health." From NPR:

Fauci has used the blue and pink spikey ball as an educational tool over the past 13 months to explain COVID-19 in briefings to members of Congress, journalists, and the public. The model was made with a 3D printer and shows the various components of the complete, infectious form of the virus including the spike protein–a key characteristic of the virus that allows it to penetrate host cells and cause infection.

In keeping with social distancing rules, Fauci made the donation virtually during the museum's "Great Americans Program" Tuesday.

During the event, Fauci also received the museum's signature Great Americans medal for his work during the coronavirus pandemic and for his work on HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, as well as other emerging diseases.