Elfquest audio movie announced, with livestream event Friday

Fantasy classic Elfquest—my favorite fantasy series and a regular subject here at BB (previously, previously, previously)—is to become an audio movie with a cast of 40 voice actors and an original orchestral score. You can catch the official announcement event this Friday on Facebook Live, where creators Wendy and Richard Pini and director Fred Greenhalgh will spill the details.

Elfquest was pioneering in 1978, both as a groundbreaking fantasy tale and an indie publishing phenomenon, and still draws a big audience thanks to its mix of high fantasy, low SF and rich drama. And other things besides:

The story was embraced by a vast community of readers for its visionary stance on interracial love, pan-sexuality, and reckoning with societal violence. Originally self-published by the Pinis, the comic's success led to licensed publication first by Marvel Comics, then by DC Comics, and currently by Dark Horse Comics. Co-created by Eisner Hall of Fame inductees Wendy and Richard Pini, with art and writing by Wendy Pini, ElfQuest stood in stark contrast to fantasy comics of its time, which were dominated by brooding barbarians, Tolkien-derived stylings, and standard elvish tropes.

The official livestream event about the new production starts at 11am EST/8 am PST and lasts 90 minutes. Questions, answers, giveaways, you know the drill. See you there!

Online with Facebook Live

Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 AM EST – 12:30 PM EST

Price: Free · Duration: 1 hr 30 min

Public · Anyone on or off Facebook

Here's more from the press release: