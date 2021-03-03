Insurrection Reunion: CPAC's version of The Real Housewives Reunion Show

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) compares CPAC to The Real Housewives Reunion Show, except this was a "sit-down after Insurrection Day."

"It was kind of like the sit-down after Insurrection Day for these guys, right?" he says on the Meidas Touch podcast. "You have everyone who was at the insurrection, responsible for the insurrection, and now like a month later they're on stages showing no remorse, doubling down, reminding us all why the country chose Joe Biden."

"So no lessons learned, no remorse, and I think you're going to see the party continue to contract. Insurrection Reunion is what I would call that."