Joe Biden calls Gov Abbott's end of mask mandate 'Neanderthal thinking'

When asked today about Texas' and Mississippi's illogical decision to lift the mask mandates, President Biden told reporters that it was a "big mistake." Emphasizing that we need to follow science in order to beat Covid-19 (by wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, and getting vaccinated!), Biden said he expects everyone to be vaccinated by summer. But until then, "The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking." And yet, with Governors Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Tate Reeves (R-MS), Neanderthal thinking is where it's at.