Madge is a creepy soap pusher

From the days of driving without a seatbelt, while your kids roam freely in the back of your station wagon comes Madge, an early televised Karen.
Shaming your customers is always the way to go!
From the days of driving without a seatbelt, while your kids roam freely in the back of your station wagon comes Madge, an early televised Karen.
Shaming your customers is always the way to go!
Plucky losers taking over a rich guys hobby was one of the great 80s tropes. READ THE REST
I loved that little red water rocket and the associated white pump. Well-made and of extremely hard plastic, I could pump so much pressure into that bottle my 4 year-younger brother would howl on impact. You had to learn, however, to stand far enough away from your target to allow maximum acceleration while maintaining aim.… READ THE REST
Wikipedia: "Valley Girl" was picked up by KROQ-FM, who obtained an acetate disc before release. Zappa praised the station's original programming but feared it would lead to others copying it, adding, "I would hate for it to become another service, freeze-dried to other stations."[2] Moon was a regular KROQ listener and persuaded the station to… READ THE REST
Want an example of exactly how fast the world of tech moves? Ten years ago, Amazon Alexa and Google Home were unheard of. Now, your child can build one! Well, maybe not those particular smart home assistants. But it's fascinating to see how a device like a home assistant, heralded as a technological marvel only… READ THE REST
Did you know young people spend more time on average in the shower than older age groups? It's true. In fact, 18-to-24-year-olds routinely log more than 13 minutes under their showerheadduring each shower, as opposed to the much more concise 8 minutes for those 55 and over. Considering the average person takes almost 7 showers a week,… READ THE REST
Bright, hands-free light isn't easy to come by. Headlamps unnaturally focus their beams in what seems like a laser pointer, and they typically don't produce enough light. And who wants to strap a big battery pack to their head? The Liteband Activ 520 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp lives by a simple motto: see everything, feel nothing. As… READ THE REST