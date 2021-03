Who says you can't play games on a Mac 😌 pic.twitter.com/GNVDUd59bQ — Neil Sardesai (@neilsardesai) February 19, 2021

Neil Sardesai is an iOS engineer who makes fun and curious apps and games in his spare time. Above is his demonstration of Pong played as an icon in the MacOS Dock!

Neil points to this documentation about how to create your own Dock tile objects: NSDockTile