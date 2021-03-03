Robot hears by using the ear of a dead locust

Astute readers will recall the "Smellicopter" from last fall, a robot that used an amputated moth antenna to navigate toward smells.

Robot-insect hybrids seems to be a hot area, because now a team at Tel Aviv University has announced the "Ear-bot"—a robot tricked out with the ear of a dead locust, which it uses to hear.

As they explain in their press briefing here, they euthanized a locust, then quickly removed its ear and kept it alive in a small chamber mounted on the robot. This "Ear-on-a-Chip" system was able to help the robot recognize and response to hand-claps.

As with the Smellicopter, I read the scientific paper with the now-familiar combo of i) detached, monocle-adjusting appreciation for the remarkable technical achievement, mixed with ii) skin-crawling dread at our approaching future where drones and robots will be guided and animated by dead animal parts.

As the researchers note in their press release, animal sensory organs are quite efficient and have sensitivities that can beat artificial ones: