On Tuesday, the BAFTA Game Awards announced their 2021 nominees with Sony/Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II leading the pack with a record-breaking thirteen nominations, including Best Game. Animal Crossing; New Horizons, Ghosts of Tsushima, Hades, Half-Life: Alyx, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales round out the Best Game nominees.



Here it is, the big one, it's the #BAFTAGames Best Game nominees!



🎮 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

🎮 Ghost of Tsushima

🎮 Hades

🎮 Half-life: ALYX

🎮 The Last of Us Part II

🎮 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales pic.twitter.com/fs9X3y22lD — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 2, 2021

Performer in a Leading Role #BAFTAGames



🎮Ashley Johnson The Last of Us Part II

🎮Cherami Leigh CYBERPUNK 2077

🎮Cody Christian Final Fantasy VII Remake

🎮Daisuke Tsuji Ghost of Tsushima

🎮Laura Bailey The Last of Us Part II

🎮Nadji Jeter Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales pic.twitter.com/aCqmtdyLay — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 2, 2021

#BAFTAGames Performer in a Supporting Role nominees:



🎮Carla Tassara – CYBERPUNK 2077

🎮Jeffrey Pierce – The Last of Us Part II

🎮Logan Cunningham – Hades

🎮Patrick Gallagher – Ghost of Tsushima

🎮Shannon Woodward – The Last of Us Part II

🎮Troy Baker – The Last of Us Part II pic.twitter.com/fHrSLb59P8 — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 2, 2021

A full list of categories and nominees can be found here. The BAFTA Games Awards will be live-streamed on March 25th on Twitch, YouTube and other platforms.