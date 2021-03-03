UbuWeb is a thoughtfully curated, giant online archive of avant-garde material. Everything on the site can be downloaded for free. Some of my favorite sections of the site include Conceptual Comics, Outsiders, and Film and Video. I'm always pleasantly overwhelmed by the number of rabbit holes I want to venture into while I'm navigating the site. It's easily one of my favorite corners of the internet to spend my time on. At the end of UbuWeb's "about" page, they state "By the time you read this, UbuWeb may be gone. Never meant to be a permanent archive, Ubu could vanish for any number of reasons: our internet service provider (ISP) pulls the plug, we get sued, or we simply grow tired of it."
UbuWeb: an online archive of the avant-garde
