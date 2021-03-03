What do Sri Lankan graphic artists know about America's future that Americans don't? [via]
USA map on Sri Lankan television simplifies matters
As third accuser steps forward, Andrew Cuomo starts making excuses
A third woman has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, saying he made unwanted advances on her and kissed her after being refused. "I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed," Anna Ruch, 33, told the New York Times in describing the encounter, which the paper said was corroborated by a friend,… READ THE REST
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption, will serve year under house arrest
Nicolas Sarkozy, formerly the president of France, was today sentenced to three years imprisonment on corruption charges. Two years of the sentence were suspended and he may serve the third at home. The 66-year-old is the first president to have been sentenced to jail in France's modern history. … Dubbed the "wiretapping case," it began… READ THE REST
Second aide accuses New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment
Days after one former aide accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of forcing a kiss on her, another says the 63-year-old Democrat asked her she "had ever been with an older man" [New York Times] while they were alone in his office. The 25-year-old, according to the Times, said the Democratic governor had asked her a series… READ THE REST
