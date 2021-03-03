Vaccine shortage may soon become an overabundance

Yesterday, President Biden said that "we're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May." Shortly thereafter, according to Jefferies analyst Michael Yee, we'll have an overabundance of vaccines. From Barron's:

Yee said that he only expected 185 million Americans to be willing and eligible to get inoculated. That would mean an oversupply of 200 million doses.

"We predict the market will shift from we don't have enough to we have a nice oversupply by Summer (not a bad thing for the country)," Yee wrote.

That doesn't mean that all Americans who want a dose will be vaccinated by the end of May. Administration of the vaccine remains a challenge.