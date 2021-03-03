Watch: Idaho lawmaker opposes bill because it "makes it easier for mothers to come out of the home"

Rep. Charlie Shepherd (R-Pollock) wants to make sure Ohio mothers are stuck at home where they belong. Here he is using Bronze Age logic to explain why a bill to increase access to early childhood education is a bad idea:

"I don't think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don't think that's a good direction for us to be going."

Much to Shepherd's delight, the bill failed to pass.