cbonsai generates text bonsai in terminal windows, with various settings and a screensaver mode. It's the next-best thing to pulling a Data General Dasher out of the trash and using it as a plantpot.
Grow bonsai in your terminal
- COMMENTS
- bonsai
- generators
- procedural generation
- terminal apps
Lore generator
Michael Reeve created a handsome folklore generator, in the form of brief footnote-like references. It's inspired by The Loremen Podcast, which covers forgotten folklore and obscure local curiosities. I got the above snippet one on my third reload, and liked it because it referenced the town I lived for a few years as a kid.… READ THE REST
Generate your own spaceship
Feed Dolf Veenvliet's ship.shapewright a name, and it will generate a spaceship for you. Here's the starship Boing Boing. READ THE REST
Generating Pac-Man mazes is harder than you might think
Shaun LeBron set out to generate legit Pac Man mazes, but it turns out their simplicity and elegance concealed unexpectedly hard work: "Generating random Pac-Man mazes is a deceptively difficult problem that I spent some months working on. It is not easy to describe clearly. I hope you are patient." For example, the underlying grid… READ THE REST
Pawp is true pet protection — with an instant $3,000 safety shield from crippling vet bills.
The excitement of bringing a new pet into your home, particularly an indescribably cute kitten or puppy, is intoxicating. Between welcoming the new family member and enjoying all that youthful energy around your house, it's easy not to think about some of the other immediate considerations surrounding pet ownership. But those realities will appear, likely… READ THE REST
Everyone needs a spurtle in their kitchen – and this pakka wood set is as sharp as they come
When you sort through all those kitchen utensils that take up drawer after drawer in your oh-so-well-stocked kitchen, there could be an essential item that you've forgotten. You undoubtedly have a spoon. And you've almost certainly got a spatula. But think for a second…does your culinary armory also include a spurtle? Look, we're not going… READ THE REST
The SmartMike+ is a wireless stereo mic that makes smartphone audio sound amazing
While the process of recording everything from a vlog to a musical performance has definitely seen some huge improvements since the advent of the smartphone, that, by no stretch, means that we've worked out all the kinks quite yet. Because, while devices like the iPhone have constantly ramped up the video quality, capable of capturing… READ THE REST