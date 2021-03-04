Jailed QAnon Shaman says he did good: proud he stopped muffin theft in Capitol break room

Insurrectionist and "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley told 60 Minutes+ correspondent Laurie Segall – in his first interview from jail – that his alleged criminal behavior on January 6 was not an attack on this country. In fact, he broke into the Capitol to do good. For instance, while inside the building he "sang a song" to create "positive vibrations in a sacred chamber," he prayed, and he also "stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room."

When Segall reminds him that breaking into the Capitol building was illegal, he does admit that it was wrong. "That is the one very serious regret that I have, was believing that when we were waved in by police officers that it was acceptable."

Chansley, who carried around a flag with a spear point and wrote a note to VP Mike Pence that justice was coming, says he believes that Trump "cares about the constitution, and that he cares about the American people, and that's why it wounded me so deeply and why it disappointed me so greatly that I and others did not get a pardon."

When Segall asks if he now regrets that "fierce loyalty," sadly, he says he does not. He regrets entering the Capitol building "with every fiber of my being" (yeah, because it landed him in jail), but he does not regret his loyalty to Trump.