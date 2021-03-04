New York City woman finds hidden empty apartment behind her medicine cabinet

David Pescovitz
@samanthartsoe

seriously never would I have expected to find this… and I documented all of it #mystery #fyp #nyc #secret #foryou #apartment #storytime

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren

Samantha Hartsoe was curious about the cold air leaking into her New York City apartment bathroom, so she investigated. Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman!

@samanthartsoe

HOW IS THIS IN MY BATHROOM WALL #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #fyp

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren
@samanthartsoe

TRULY a new meaning to a "hole in the wall" #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #fyp #foryou

♬ Oh No – Kreepa
@samanthartsoe

crawled through a wall for this mystery so enjoy the finale 🕵🏻‍♀️ #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #storytime #fyp #foryou

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren