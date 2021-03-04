Octopus selfie wins photography contest

Photographer Gaetano Dario Gargiulo's cool tide pool octopus photo won Best in Show at the annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest this year. What makes this image even cooler, is that the octopus apparently snapped the photo itself.

On the day of the photo, I remained in the tide pool as the tide was too low to venture outside of its boundaries. In one of the shallowest parts of the pool, I noticed an octopus. I placed my camera near its den and the octopus started interacting with it. It came completely out of the den and to our amazement, it started shooting pictures! My son (3 years old, in the background) was very curious about the octopus.

-Via Scuba News