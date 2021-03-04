Photographer captures the neo-noir vibes of New York City

My Modern Met has a cool photo essay featuring the work of Nicolas Miller, a NY-based photographer who teases out neo-noir photo-stories from the nighttime, rain-soaked, steamy streets of the real Gotham City.

Miller's pursuit of imperfect light and lonely urban corners produce images that invoke the magic of film noir in the modern age. To achieve this, he looks for weather and light conditions that most photographers would consider far from ideal. "I love shooting in heavy rain conditions or deep fog," Miller tells My Modern Met. "I'm a movie addict and a huge fan of the neo-noir genre, especially movies taking place in the gritty '70s or '80s New York."

