The must-watch first episode of "The Secret Life of Components" is up

Mark Frauenfelder

I'm so glad the amazing Tim Hunkin has a new video series about components! In the first episode, he takes a deep dive into chains — their history, how they work, how they've been refined over the years, and how they are used in machines.

