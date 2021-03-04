I'm so glad the amazing Tim Hunkin has a new video series about components! In the first episode, he takes a deep dive into chains — their history, how they work, how they've been refined over the years, and how they are used in machines.
The must-watch first episode of "The Secret Life of Components" is up
- components
- explainer videos
- makers
