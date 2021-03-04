In recent years, true crime documentaries have become all the rage. Sometimes though, the evil lies in our own backyard… Michael Paul Stephenson's Discovery+ documentary Attack of the Murder Hornets unironically disguises a nature documentary a a true crime show, writes Kate Knibbs at Wired. It reminds me of what a contemporary, exploitative TV version of Gordon Grice's classic book Deadly Kingdom might feel like.
This trailer for a Murder Hornets nature documentary feels like it's a true crime show
- COMMENTS
- documentaries
- Nature
Giant tumbleweed in road stops traffic [VIDEO]
This really happened, and was captured on video in Southern California last month. From Huntington Park, California: "I was driving back home with my family when I had to stop at the red light on State and Randolph St. I saw the tumbleweed rolling down the street when it got to the corner of Randolph… READ THE REST
"A Small Antelope Horn" looks at animal tracking and theoretical physics
Theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli took a break from studying black holes to track animals with the Hazda. Rubberband depicted his musings about the experience in this lovely collage animation. Image: YouTube / Alexander READ THE REST
Cute dugong eating on the ocean floor [VIDEO]
You've got to watch this video. During one dive in Marsa Alam, Red Sea Egyptian coast, I spent an hour with this amazing animal, the Dugong. There are few bays where is quite easy to see this animal. The dugong is easily distinguished from the manatees by its fluked, dolphin-like tail, but also possesses a… READ THE REST
Pawp is true pet protection — with an instant $3,000 safety shield from crippling vet bills.
The excitement of bringing a new pet into your home, particularly an indescribably cute kitten or puppy, is intoxicating. Between welcoming the new family member and enjoying all that youthful energy around your house, it's easy not to think about some of the other immediate considerations surrounding pet ownership. But those realities will appear, likely… READ THE REST
Everyone needs a spurtle in their kitchen – and this pakka wood set is as sharp as they come
When you sort through all those kitchen utensils that take up drawer after drawer in your oh-so-well-stocked kitchen, there could be an essential item that you've forgotten. You undoubtedly have a spoon. And you've almost certainly got a spatula. But think for a second…does your culinary armory also include a spurtle? Look, we're not going… READ THE REST
The SmartMike+ is a wireless stereo mic that makes smartphone audio sound amazing
While the process of recording everything from a vlog to a musical performance has definitely seen some huge improvements since the advent of the smartphone, that, by no stretch, means that we've worked out all the kinks quite yet. Because, while devices like the iPhone have constantly ramped up the video quality, capable of capturing… READ THE REST