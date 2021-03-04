This trailer for a Murder Hornets nature documentary feels like it's a true crime show

David Pescovitz

In recent years, true crime documentaries have become all the rage. Sometimes though, the evil lies in our own backyard… Michael Paul Stephenson's Discovery+ documentary Attack of the Murder Hornets unironically disguises a nature documentary a a true crime show, writes Kate Knibbs at Wired. It reminds me of what a contemporary, exploitative TV version of Gordon Grice's classic book Deadly Kingdom might feel like.