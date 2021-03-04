This Vankyo mini projector displays images up to 200 inches across

Here's an entirely uncontroversial statement: the convenience of smartphones and tablets is amazing. At no point in human history has so much information, communication, and entertainment been available in such a tiny package. But, that minuscule size is one of the only downsides of a smartphone, a tablet, or even a laptop. If you want to show everyone a video, image, or presentation, then everyone has to crowd around one itty-bitty little screen.

Projectors used to take up the better part of a room. Now, mini projectors are not only portable, they're practically the new mobile answer for allowing an entire group to enjoy a movie, live-stream, or video game together without straining to make out the action on a 6-inch smartphone.

While not the size of a smartphone (yet), the Vankyo Leisure 420 Mini Projector is ready to go at just a foot across and weighing less than 3 lbs., as well as sporting its own carrying case.

Though it's mini, that doesn't mean the Leisure 420 isn't mighty. For a family viewing night at home, this unit does the trick, backed with advanced LCD technology, and supports full 1080p HD resolution and a 2000:1 contrast ratio optimized for home entertainment. You can beam images anywhere from 40" up to 200" across, offering a truly new meaning to movie night. It also features improved audio with superior bass performance, whether you watch movies or play games.

As for versatility, the Leisure 420 has ports for days, including USB, HDMI, VGA, and even SD connectors to easily connect to a smartphone, laptop, TV box, PS4, Xbox One, Wii, Nintendo Switch, and more.

You can pick up this complete on-the-go entertainment system, the Vankyo Leisure 420 Mini Projector, at over 30% off its regular price. Retailing for $139, it's now on sale for just $93.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices subject to change.