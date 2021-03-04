Frozen wind turbines, going to Cancún for the sake of the children, a Pelosi-caused insurrection, everything that spews out of Tucker Carlson's mouth… Fox's 'round-the-clock faux news is hilariously covered in this George Michael "Faith" do-over. Sung by Heather Gardner, this first appeared last week on Gardner's new political late night show, The Divided State of America, which churns out a new episode every Thursday.
Watch: Laura Ingraham finally admits to all of Fox's 'Bad Faith' BS (a George Michael parody)
- COMMENTS
- heather gardner
- meidas touch
- parodies
- The Divided State of America
Watch this spot-on parody of an oversharing woman giving an apartment tour
Bonkey's apartment tour is so realistic that I cringed my way through it. READ THE REST
Watch this new ad for The Hyatt Hotel: A Paradise for Sedition
This Meidas Touch parody ad, "The Hyatt Hotel: A paradise for Sedition," jabs the hotel chain for hosting this year's CPAC event, whose stage resembled a Nazi rune. "Imagine a destination where conspiracy thrives," the mock ad begins. "Immerse yourself in Nazi symbolism, Putin propaganda, and a QAnon paradise." It's a place where you can… READ THE REST
Watch Republicans try to stop "pandemic of voting" in hilarious but all-too-real parody ad
Sometimes the line between reality and parody is so blurred it nearly disappears. For instance, take this clever "pandemic of voting" ad aired on The Daily Show last night. "There is a pandemic sweeping our nation – the pandemic of voting," it begins. And "only Republicans have a plan to stop its spread." It then… READ THE REST
Pawp is true pet protection — with an instant $3,000 safety shield from crippling vet bills.
The excitement of bringing a new pet into your home, particularly an indescribably cute kitten or puppy, is intoxicating. Between welcoming the new family member and enjoying all that youthful energy around your house, it's easy not to think about some of the other immediate considerations surrounding pet ownership. But those realities will appear, likely… READ THE REST
Everyone needs a spurtle in their kitchen – and this pakka wood set is as sharp as they come
When you sort through all those kitchen utensils that take up drawer after drawer in your oh-so-well-stocked kitchen, there could be an essential item that you've forgotten. You undoubtedly have a spoon. And you've almost certainly got a spatula. But think for a second…does your culinary armory also include a spurtle? Look, we're not going… READ THE REST
The SmartMike+ is a wireless stereo mic that makes smartphone audio sound amazing
While the process of recording everything from a vlog to a musical performance has definitely seen some huge improvements since the advent of the smartphone, that, by no stretch, means that we've worked out all the kinks quite yet. Because, while devices like the iPhone have constantly ramped up the video quality, capable of capturing… READ THE REST