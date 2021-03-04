Watch: Laura Ingraham finally admits to all of Fox's 'Bad Faith' BS (a George Michael parody)

Carla Sinclair

Frozen wind turbines, going to Cancún for the sake of the children, a Pelosi-caused insurrection, everything that spews out of Tucker Carlson's mouth… Fox's 'round-the-clock faux news is hilariously covered in this George Michael "Faith" do-over. Sung by Heather Gardner, this first appeared last week on Gardner's new political late night show, The Divided State of America, which churns out a new episode every Thursday.