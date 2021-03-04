Wax Holly Golightly and Don Draper visit NYC steakhouse

Who wants to drink and dine among empty seats, when they could be around wax replicas of Al Roker, Jon Hamm and Audrey Hepburn? Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn thinks the company of celeb figures makes their restaurant appear more inviting. The popular dining spot has borrowed some of Madame Tussauds works to highlight the easing of Covid-19 dining restrictions in New York. The celebrities included are all very iconic to New York City.

via AP:

Peter Luger "thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic," said restaurant vice president Daniel Turtel.

Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's is seated with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan. Jon Hamm's likeness as Don Draper from Mad Men suavely stands by the bar and is available for any schmoe to take a selfie with. Al Roker serves as a waxen greeter when patrons walk in and faux Jimmy Fallon sits widely grinning from a table alone.