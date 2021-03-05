CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang tried to pull a fast one over Press Secretary Jen Psaki, using the phrase "a lot of Americans" rather than "Donald Trump" when discussing who is concerned about immigrant "surges happening under President Biden's watch." But nothing gets past Psaki, who crisply makes Jiang clarify, and then brilliantly responds.
CBS reporter tries to trip up Press Secretary Jen Psaki with dishonest question and fails miserably
- 3 COMMENTS
- immigrants
- Jen Psaki
- Weijia Jiang
Federal judge restores DACA, orders DHS to accept first-time applications from immigrants who arrived in US as children
A federal judge on Friday ordered the administration of outgoing president Donald Trump to fully restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which offers undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children an opportunity to petition for protection from deportation. U.S. Judge Nicholas Garaufis ordered the Trump administration to fully restore… READ THE REST
ICE ran facial recognition searches on millions of Maryland drivers' photos without court approval; activists say they're targeting immigrants
ICE has done facial recognition searches on millions of photos Maryland drivers without court approval. They appear to be targeting immigrants who sought driver's licenses after 2013. READ THE REST
The US Department of Justice has officially begun to un-naturalize citizens
Today on "Every Single Expectation of Gradual Fascist Action Under the Trump Administration Has Continued Coming True:" The Department of Justice today announced the creation of a section dedicated to investigating and litigating revocation of naturalization. The Denaturalization Section will join the existing sections within the Civil Division's Office of Immigration Litigation—the District Court Section… READ THE REST
