CBS reporter tries to trip up Press Secretary Jen Psaki with dishonest question and fails miserably

Carla Sinclair

CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang tried to pull a fast one over Press Secretary Jen Psaki, using the phrase "a lot of Americans" rather than "Donald Trump" when discussing who is concerned about immigrant "surges happening under President Biden's watch." But nothing gets past Psaki, who crisply makes Jiang clarify, and then brilliantly responds.