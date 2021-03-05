I'll bet you can recognize these famous meme faces even though I've mosaiced the heck out of them. Click here to see who they are and what they look like today.
Famous meme faces: then and now
Federal judge gives California go-ahead to enforce Net Neutrality
Net Neutrality, the principle that service providers must treat users and services equally and without discrimination, was the bedrock upon which the internet was built. Dealt a federal death-blow under the Trump administration, it was later restored in the state of California. And now a judge has dismissed an effort to prevent its enforcement. A… READ THE REST
Twitter introduces "hacked materials" warning tag, but you can trick Twitter into adding it to your tweets
Today Twitter introduced a "hacked materials" warning tag, intended to appear on tweets that include or link to hacked-gotten gains. But users already realized you can easily trick Twitter into adding the warning to tweets without linking to actual hacked materials. Here's Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge: The trick, for as long as… READ THE REST
Twitch copyright bot replaces audio stream on live Metallica concert with generic library music
Dadrock icons Metallica tried to play a live concert on Twitch, but Twitch's copyright bot detected the copyrighted material and replaced it with generic library music. For Metallica—whose landmark lawsuit against Napster led directly to the copyright policies that automatically silenced it—it's a comical dish of just desserts. For everyone else, it's a reminder that… READ THE REST
If you want a better understanding of Blockchain, this training can answer all of your questions
Terms like revolutionary and groundbreaking get thrown around a lot in the tech arena. Sometimes, they're warranted. Other times…not so much. Then, there are buzzy new paradigm-shifting technologies that, even for all of their press, might actually be underrated in light of their ultimate global impact. Those keyed in the know that blockchaining is the… READ THE REST
This Vankyo mini projector displays images up to 200 inches across
Here's an entirely uncontroversial statement: the convenience of smartphones and tablets is amazing. At no point in human history has so much information, communication, and entertainment been available in such a tiny package. But, that minuscule size is one of the only downsides of a smartphone, a tablet, or even a laptop. If you want to… READ THE REST
ScholarshipOwl streamlines the scholarship process – and scores more money for students
No one needs to tell you that the cost of higher education is astronomical. A year of tuition and fees at the average American private university will cost over $37,000, while even a public school option for in-state students will likely set you back over $10,000 a year. Heap on housing, food, and utilities, as… READ THE REST