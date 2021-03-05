MagSafe is here to stay, and these iPhone charging accessories get it done fast

While the iPhone 12 wasn't a huge technological leap over its predecessor, it did boast at least one significant upgrade: the new MagSafe feature makes it a whole lot easier to connect and power up your phone wirelessly.

Now that Apple is totally on board with MagSafe, it's a great time to stock up on MagSafe-compatible devices to improve your charging accessibility. Today, you can save up to 92 percent off on items that will give you all the charging power you'll ever need, whether you're at your work desk, bedside table, vehicle, or everywhere else you go.

With this 3-foot cable, simply click this charger to your phone and it will automatically lock on with a strong charging signal, surging up to 15 watts of fast charging wirelessly. The built-in, high-grade Qi enabled smart chip reads your device instantly and charges to the upper limits of its capacity for a fast charge every time. You can even go about all your phone business — from calls, to streaming, to playing games — while its powering up.

This MagSafe cable comes with the convenient, 20-watt power adapter, a necessary feature that doesn't come standard with iPhone 12. Portable and durable for easy storage and years of use, the wireless charging system eliminates your desk's tangled wires for a cleaner, more elegant setup. Plus, it's easy to carry a set with you wherever you go — or to just outfit all your primary stops with its own power hookup.

Sheathed in eco-friendly, durable silicone, this cover protects your charging pad from the elements, including dust, debris, water, and scratches. Soft and comfortable to the touch, this cover doesn't slow down your charge and offers 360-degree coverage from anything that might mess with your power-up. It even has an anti-slip feature to keep the magnetic connection attached to your charger.

This charging option packs all your MagSafe energy needs right into the stand itself. Just tap your phone to this stand to hold it securely in place, whether positioned vertically or horizontally. Meanwhile, the on-board USB-C port makes fast charging possible, right along with a pad that wirelessly charges accessories like your AirPods Pro at the same time.

In addition to housing an enhanced magnet design to facilitate MagSafe charging, this multipurpose holder has a few extra tricks up its sleeve: this wallet can hold your IDs, credit cards and more to keep all your items in one compact, concise package.

This stand clears your desktop from unsightly, tangled wires and other junk. The MagSafe charger transforms to suit your power needs, from a wireless charging pad to a wireless charging stand that holds your iPhone 12 while delivering the juice. Its foldable design makes it both resourceful and ideal for storage or for charging while on the road.

