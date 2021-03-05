Next week marks the 10th anniversary of the Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami

On March 11, 2011, Japan was struck by a massive earthquake northeast of the main island of Honshu. The 8.9 magnitude earthquake caused a series of tsunamis that destroyed coastal regions on the island and triggered a nuclear power plant cooling system failure. Almost 20,000 people died.

The video above shows a coastal town getting hit by a tsunami. At around the 1 minute 40-second mark you can see a large boat get swept under a bridge and crumple like a beer can.

Here are two videos showing how the people living in northeastern Honshu have been working to recover from the disaster: