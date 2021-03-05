Trevor Noah exposes the mounting Biden 'scandals' that are horrifying the GOP

Carla Sinclair

The GOP is enraged as President Joe Biden's scandals keep piling up. From pointing out the Neanderthal thinking behind lifting mask mandates during a deadly pandemic to keeping mum about pulling racist Dr. Seuss books off the shelves to even owning a scruffy-looking dog, Biden is proving to be one of the most scandalous presidents in history. And Trevor Noah is here to highlight the GOP reaction to the shame of it all.