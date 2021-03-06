Do tabletop miniature games offer more roleplaying than digital RPGs?

In this piece on wargamer.com, author Alex Evans makes a bold claim: "Tabletop wargames tell better stories than most RPGs."

I'm a self-described narrative-first gamer – story comes above all other considerations for me – and I've devoured RPGs ever since I could get my hands on them, joyfully frittering away (at a conservative estimate) half my youth on Diablo II, The Elder Scrolls, Baldur's Gate, Dragon Age, Neverwinter Nights, Fallout, Mass Effect, and countless other, less remarkable titles. I happily poured thousands of irreplaceable life-hours into those games because the overall worlds they created, and the sweeping stories they told, captured my imagination like no shooty-bang-bang videogame thriller ever could.

But even the luxurious, sweeping escapism in these indispensable RPG videogames falls tragically, inescapably short – and perhaps always will – compared with the overwhelming narrative return on investment offered by tabletop wargames. It's all to do with the consistency with which these games can generate that most sought-after of gaming experiences: an organic, unscripted, and utterly true-feeling story 'moment' – a seemingly unique confluence of in-game events that's at once gripping, authentic and memorable.