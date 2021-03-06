These Hollywood-renowned photographers want to teach you how to shoot like them

To become a photographer, you can take classes and training sessions to deep-dive into the medium. You can even throw yourself in by learning on the job and expanding your skill set through practice. But even with all that practical knowledge and hands-on training, you could still be missing that unique spark.

That tiny extra edge can make a good image great and a great image extraordinary. It's the spark of genius that those who work at the top of their fields possess, and if you want to be the best, you have to learn from the best.

Elite training from elite talent is the calling card of the Photo School, an inspired photography masterclass series that puts aspiring photographers under the tutelage of some of the most sought-after photographers working in Hollywood today.

The Photo School is the brainchild of two photography mega-stars. It's led by Michael Muller, whose phenomenal lens work has been the toast of Hollywood for years, producing scores of successful ad campaigns and iconic movie posters, including work on blockbuster Marvel posters for films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, Iron Man 3, and more.

His partner and co-founder, Patrick Hoelck — an indelible portrait artist responsible for taking career-defining images of stars like Rihanna, LeBron James, Kanye West, Clint Eastwood, and others — is no less honored.

In conjunction with some of their most celebrated fellow photographers, retouch artists, and Photoshop pros, Muller, Hoelck, and the Photo School have crafted more than 115 lectures including over 20 hours of premium video, all constructed to teach photography from basic equipment and techniques to what happens in the rarified air of a multi-million dollar celebrity photo shoot.

As users learn from A-list talent, they amass a stockpile of photography knowledge, including everything from how to handle camera modes and lens types, lighting conditions, outdoor vs. indoor shooting, and how to use Photoshop to make a good image look even more stunning.

Created to be accessible for beginner photographers, these courses offer pearls of wisdom from expert photographers at the top of their game, so even inexperienced creators can instantly elevate their work and take strides toward becoming one of the greats.

This elite Photo School training regularly retails for over $5,700, but you can grab all 13 courses now for just $199.99.

Prices subject to change.