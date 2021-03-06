These ultra-primed Dell and Periphio gaming PCs are on sale for at least 33% off

For most of us, buying a PC is a lot like buying a car. We look for something responsible, sensible, efficient, and safe. That usually means we end up buying the computer equivalent of a Toyota or a Hyundai. But if you're a hardcore gamer, you're likely looking at a sports car-equivalent. Sensible is fine, but if you want to the graphics fidelity to get the most out of AAA titles, you'll want a Porsche, a Maserati, or a Ferrari.

While gaming-centric rigs generally pack more processing punch than standard, off-the-shelf desktops, they aren't really much more expensive than their consumer-focused counterparts. That's especially true with these current sales on tricked-out gaming PCs from Dell and Periphio. In fact, you can save at least 33 percent off the regular price with these deals.

Periphio

For those without the time, talent or inclination to assemble their own gaming PC, Periphio has staked out a nice space for themselves in the market as a new, reliable name in pre-built gaming computers that won't obliterate your budget.

That starts with their modest, entry-level Portal system, a visually striking PC that's more than up to the challenge. It sports a zippy Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a Radeon RX 570 graphics card to achieve 60+ FPS in games like League of Legends or Fortnite at 1080p.

If you're looking for additional storage, or if you simply like the aesthetics of a tempered glass case, you can step up to the Periphio Tempest Blue, which is powered by an overclocked GeForce GTX 1650 for fluid Full HD gaming.

Need even more power? You can go all the way in with the Periphio Spectre, featuring an even more powerful Intel i7 processor, 32GB of memory, and a GTX 1660 Super 6GB Graphics Card. Basically, it's a machine with all the horses to max most games at 1080p while delivering excellent performance at 1440p. It's also up to the challenge for other resource-intensive tasks like video editing, data mining, or 3D rendering.

Dell

Dell may not come with the external visual flair of brands like Periphio, but their decades of experience spent under the hood of consumer-grade and high-end PCs make them a brand that should instantly grab the attention of hardcore gamers.

With the OptiPlex 9020, users get a souped-up system powered by an i5 quad-core processor, a solid state drive, and a Nvidia GT1030 video card to keep all the latest hot new games rolling without spending a fortune.

In addition to the 9020 model, users can also instead opt for a restored Dell 790, each armed with its own array of cool accessories. From a wireless keyboard and mouse configuration for cordless access, to a sporty Periphio gaming keyboard, mouse, and headset ensemble in either black or white, these PCs have all the power needed to rip through Call of Duty at 1080p or handle heavy multitasking projects with ease.

