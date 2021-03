In this segment on Conan, Paul Bettany talks about the evolution of Vision, from Tony Stark's AI, J.A.R.V.I.S, to the character we see on WandaVision.

He also talks about the physical rendering of the character at his "birth" and the numerous concept sketches that were originally done to depict his synthezoid genitalia. After seeing renderings of Vision with genitalia, the Marvel team decided that no one else ever needed to see that.



Image: Screengrab