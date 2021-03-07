The Planter's NUTmobile is looking for drivers

If you're planning your midlife crisis and too tired to date a younger person and too broke to buy a sports car, might I suggest you take the road less traveled and apply to drive the Planter's NUTmobile instead?

The NUTmobile is perhaps less well-known than its spiritual twin The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, but its debut technically precedes its more active counterpart by a year. An enterprising Planters salesman built and used the first one in 1935.

#TBT… in 1935, Planters introduced the NUTMobile, a shell-shaped portable advertising car. A Planters salesman designed and drove the car, adding a decorative Mr. Peanut passenger behind him. #PlantersCanada pic.twitter.com/Gk4NDsqGpt — Mr Peanut (@planterscanada) June 15, 2018 LEGEND.

In 2011, Planters unveiled an eco version of the NUTmobile to celebrate its "Naturally Remarkable" campaign. This new vehicle was powered by biodiesel, solar panels, a wind turbine, and has a floor made from reclaimed barn wood.

The newest NUTmobile is likely similar to the 2014 model: a 26-foot-long fiberglass peanut featuring smart technology and customized interior.

