Big Wendy used 441 Rubik's Cubes to create a Lucille Ball mosaic

Carla Sinclair

Rubik's Cube artist Big Wendy, who in July used Rubik's Cubes to create an Erno Rubik portrait blindfolded, created this Lucille Ball mosaic with 441 Rubik's Cubes. The former Survivor contestant, who also goes by Wendy Diaz, says it took her only three hours to make the portrait, and that she created it in celebration of International Women's Day.