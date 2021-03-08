Burger King tweeting through it after telling women they belong in the kitchen

In the annals of social media goatfucking, few have pounded it quite as hard as whoever is currently at the helm of Burger King's UK twitter account. After posting "Women belong in the kitchen" and bombing, they are now tweeting through it, insisting that the glib posting is both ironic and a call for individual agency.

Burger King UK appears much angrier at critics than it is at the sexists delightedly retweeting and praising them, however, which suggests a more versatile commitment to the messaging than was intended.

If anything, it looks a lot like Schrodinger's Asshole, an intentionally provocative message posted by a troll who "decides whether or not they're full of shit by the reactions of those around them." While Burger King UK at least strategically favors women's rights and agency, its investment in these goals is corporate and it's depressingly easy to imagine it changing hats with the wind.

Even with the best of intentions, the tweet is an obvious disaster. The context that supposedly makes it funny or clever (i.e. the other tweets before and after it, and everything everyone is supposed to know about how wonderful Burger King is) is instantly stripped from it by the design of Twitter itself. This phenomenon is Social Media 101 and it's amazing to see such a big account dive so hard into context collapse.

Finally, consider Popehat's rule: an ironic goatfucker is still a goatfucker.