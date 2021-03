In 1979, the US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare joined Forces with C-3PO and R2-D2 for an immunization campaign. Perhaps it's almost time to call Anthony Daniels back to the recording studio and revive that campaign for the COVID era.

And lest we forget, the droids also starred in this anti-smoking PSA featuring the classic line: "Artoo, you're on fire!"

(via Kottke)