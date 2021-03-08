College street party in Boulder, Colorado turns into a riot

A massive street party near the University of Colorado in Boulder turned violent over the weekend. Between 500 to 800 people, who said they were protesting against the university's COVID-19 restrictions, flipped over cars, destroyed property, and injured three cops.

YouTube

"This is a culmination of kindred spirits," a grandiloquent gentleman told a TV news crew. Gesturing at the street filled with trash and vandalized cars behind him, he added, "They have come together to put on something beautiful. A rebellion, a revolution you could call it. They feel like they've had their freedoms taken away from them by the school, by the county. This is a revolt."

You can bet many of these students, who have wealthy parents who can afford the steep out-of-state tuition, are already in touch with their family lawyers to help them avoid any unpleasant repercussions.

More video here.