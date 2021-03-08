A bizarre Lindsey Graham waxes mystical about Trump's "dark side" – "I'm trying to harness the magic"

In an interview with Axios on HBO, Trump-sycophant Lindsey Graham speaks as if he and the ex-president are part of the same coven. "There's something about Trump – there's a dark side, and there's some magic there. And what I'm trying to do is just harness the magic," he says earnestly. "He could make the Republican party something that nobody else I know could make it. He could make it bigger, he could make it stronger, he could make it more diverse — and he also could destroy it."

.@LindseyGrahamSC to @jonathanvswan: "I could throw [Trump] over tomorrow. Why aren't I?"



Swan: "Yeah. That's what I really don't understand."



Graham: "Well, then you don't understand me very much."



Swan: "I don't. That's why I'm asking you." #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/ASwsqPUIdw — Axios (@axios) March 8, 2021