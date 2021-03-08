Story behind the Amiga's crude yet legendary Kickstart graphic

At 11 years old, my new Commodore Amiga blew my mind. But even I could tell that the firmware screen when you turned it on was, quote, "badly drawn". It turns out (as such things often do) that it is in fact an amazing feat of digital art made for an in-development machine long before it had drawing applications, plotted with vectors on graph paper and punched in as 412 bytes of machine code.

Here's the legendary graphic's creator, Sheryl Knowles: